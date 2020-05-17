Social life under lockdown Phase one: what expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca can expect tomorrow when restrictions ease across their regions

EXPATS on the Costa del Sol and the areas of the Costa Blanca which on Monday join the rest of their regions in phase one of the de-escalation are looking forward to having some kind of social life again.

After two months of lockdown and enforced separation from family and friends, no doubt many have this week been enviously eyeing images of get-togethers on cafe terraces and sipping an ice-cold beer at a beachside bar, posted on social media by people living in parts of the country which entered the first phase of the restrictions easing on Monday.

But what is actually authorised, and what will have to wait until Phase two?

Phase one means groups of up to 10 family members or mates can gather at a bar, cafe or restaurant outdoor seating area. And not everyone needs to live in the same area. Travel between different towns and municipalities is allowed, although crossing provincial borders is not.

Alternatively the get-together could be at someone’s home, but should not be if anyone living there has coronavirus or belongs to a vulnerable group, like the very elderly.

The health authorities warn against hugging and kissing and insist everyone should try and keep their distance from each other, ideally wearing masks and gloves. Also recommended is trying to stick to meeting up with just one social group to limit the possibility of spreading infections.

Once regions move into Phase two of the de-escalation, expected to be a week on Monday for the Spanish Costas, groups of up to 15 families or friends will be able to meet up.

Wedding celebrations will also be allowed, with a maximum of 100 people in outdoor spaces and 50 in enclosed areas.