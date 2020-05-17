Positive News as Spain’s Canary Islands Register Their 5th Consecutive Days with No Covid-19 Deaths

This amazing streak has been the first of its kind experienced in the Canary Islands since the beginning of the pandemic and State of Alarm.

TJOS Saturday, the Canary Islands has recorded its fifth consecutive day with no deaths as a result of the Covid-19 virus, an accomplishment which the rest of Spain hopes to achieve soon.

Since April 13, the first day that a patient with Covid-19 died in the Canary Islands, there have not been five consecutive days with no deaths, although there have been the odd days were no deaths were recorded.

According to the data facilitated by the Ministry of Health, this Friday, May 15, the Canary Islands recorded five new cases of Covid-19.

In total the archipelago has recorded a total of 2,289 cases since the beginning of the crisis, in the last 2 weeks, there have been a total of 3.16 new cases per 100,000 people, the second lowest rate of the country in which there is an average of 20.45 new cases per 100,000 people.

The number of new daily cases have remained under 10, since April 21, in a community of 2.15 million inhabitants.



