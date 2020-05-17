One of Costa del Sol’s Favourite Places to be Seen Will Open Again next Friday

NOW that Malaga Province is about to enter Phase 1, one of Marbella’s most iconic restaurants La Sala Banus will reopen on Friday May 22 for service on an expanded terrace.

Initially, they will only be open from 12pm to 2am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday but hope to return to a full seven-day a week service as soon as it is permissible and can be properly managed, taking into account all health and safety measures.

Tables on the terrace will be placed in a manner to ensure proper social distancing and as they are limited to a 50 per cent capacity, La Sala encourages diners to make a reservation in advance by sending an email to reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or calling 952 814 145.

Sala Group Chairman, Ian Radford said “Whilst this is good news for our staff and customers, we are cautious as we enter this next phase.

“The tight measures required will make this a challenge for us however, we have made some changes to the venue by increasing the outdoor space.

“We are very much looking forward to the flights returning once it is safe to do so, to allow us to get fully back up to speed with all our venues.”



