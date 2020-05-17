No Deal Brexit Looks to be Back on the Cards as Britain and EU are Close to Stalemate

BOTH the British and European Union negotiators have indicated that they are nearing stalemate with regards to Brexit as they cannot at this stage agree terms on Fishing Rights and what is known as the ‘level playing field’ with regards to commercial competition.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove who is head of the no-deal planning committee in government told Sky News that there were sticking points but he believed that a deal could be done provided the EU compromised.

According to the Mail on Sunday, if no compromise is reached at the next meeting between the two sides at the end of May, then the indications were that Britain would simply walk away and leave without a deal.