Nicked for beating up and robbing down and out of all his possession in Spain’s Costa Almeria

A 46-YEAR-OLD man is under arrest for beating up and robbing a down-and-out in Almeria City of all his possessions.

Police detained JHV less than 24 hours after the attack in the early hours of the morning in an area close to the Mediterranean games stadium, where the homeless victim had bedded down for the night.

The attacker surprised the down-and-out, kicking and punching him all over his body. He then took off with the victim’s belongings, including his wallet and medication.

-- Advertisement --

Witness descriptions of the violent robber helped lead to the quick arrest, police said.