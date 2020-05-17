Missing man found in Spain’s Alicante with serious head injuries and suffering from hypothermia

A 78-year-old who went missing in Alicante on Friday night has been found this morning with head injuries and suffering from hypothermia.

HE has been transferred to the General Hospital of Alicante where his condition is described as serious.

The elderly man disappeared from his home in the La Vall d’Alcalà late on Friday night, and was found by the Guardia Civil at around 9.50am this morning, “conscious but in a serious condition”.

The search team included members of the GC del Vergel, Seprona del Vergel, GC de Gata de Gorgos, the GC Calpe Company, the Cynological Service and the Air Service of the GC Valencia, the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Team (EREIM) of the GC Onteniente, as well as firemen and a team of volunteers from the area.

No further details have been released.