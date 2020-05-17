Fast ferry services between Spain’s Costa Blanca and holiday islands Ibiza and Mallorca scheduled to re-launch at start of lockdown de-escalation phase two

BALEARIA is aiming to relaunch its fast ferry service between Costa Blanca port town Denia and Ibiza and Mallorca from May 25, when if all goes according to plan the whole of Alicante Province and the Balearic Islands will move into Phase two of the lockdown de-escalation.

The ferry company is also planning to resume the fast ferry service to Formentera, which enters the second phase of the restrictions easing tomorrow Monday, and the inter-island routes between Alcudia in Mallorca and Ciutadella in Menorca and between Palma and Ibiza.

“We are committed to recovering and to contributing to this new normality which our community needs so much”, commented Balearia president Adolfo Utor.

Balearia will be adding three ships to the 12 it is currently operating. The Cecilia Payne will do the Palma-Ibiza-Denia route, the Ramon Llull will sail between Denia, Formentera and Ibiza, and the Jaume III will go between Alcudia and Ciutadella, transporting both passengers and vehicles.

The high-speed ferries will connect Denia on the mainland three times a week with Formentera and seven days a week with Ibiza, with four direct services and the rest via Formentera. The connections with Palma will operate four times a week.

These service will be in addition to the ferry connections transporting goods and passengers to the Balearics from Valencia.

The company stressed its priority is guaranteeing maximum health safety on all its boats, and it has therefore introduced strict protocols for preventing coronavirus infection. These include taking passenger temperatures when they board, steps to ensure social distancing is maintained and beefed up disinfection and cleaning of all areas. Masks are obligatory on board.



