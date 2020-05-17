BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Government denies Granada & Costa del Sol’s Malaga access to Phase 2 of de-escalation with rest of Andalucia on May 25 & insists on 14-day compliance

Spain’s government has this afternoon confirmed that Granada and Costa del Sol’s Malaga must comply with the minimum of 14-days before access to Phase 2 of de-escalation.

THIS means that both provinces will not be allowed to progress to the next phase along with rest of Andalucia next week on May 25. The announcement follows Andalucia President Juanma Moreno’s call to the government today asking for clarifications on the requirements to enter Phase 2 of de-escalation, and a request for Malaga and Granada to be allowed to progress to the next phase at the same time as the other provinces on May 25.

However, Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa denied the request this afternoon, confirming that “there will not be any exceptions.” So Cádiz, Sevilla, Almería, Córdoba, Huelva and Jaén will enter Phase 2 of de-escalation on May 25, and Granada and Malaga will follow seven days later.

Illa also clarified that there will be no travel allowed between provinces until Phase 3.