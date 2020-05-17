BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRANCE’S Directorate General of Health (DGS) reported this Sunday 483 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. This is a sharp increase, while the general trend has been down for several days.

A total of 28,108 people have died from coronavirus in the country since the start of the epidemic. In detail, the DGS counts 17,466 deaths in hospitals and 10,642 in medico-social establishments, notably in nursing homes.

More broadly, 19,361 people are still being treated in hospital after being infected with SARS-CoV-2. In the past 24 hours, 125 new admissions have been recorded.