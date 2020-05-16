Costa del Sol recruits volunteers & lifeguards to help reinforce security on Fuengirola beaches during Spain’s lockdown outings during de-escalation

Today Fuengirola’s Town Hall has confirmed that it has recruited volunteers and lifeguards to help reinforce security on its beaches and promenades during timetabled public outings.

THEY will support local law enforcement officers and police who are patrolling the area while locals are walking or involved in a solo sports activity. The volunteers will help to ensure that people are respecting new signs and walking in the right direction, thanks to blue arrow footpath markings introduced just a few days ago to ease congestion on the promenade walks. They will also ensure that people are respecting social distancing measures.

The 15 volunteers in total will work between the hours of 10am and 12pm and 7pm and 10pm – the busiest times of Fuengirola’s timetabled outings. They will be equipped with protective material and carry town hall identification.

Life guards will join these volunteers to reinforce safety on the beaches, and will also have access to a megaphone to remind the public about outdoor exercise rules and safety measures that they must adhere to. “They will also ensure that people respect safety rules and not hanging around on beach if they are not practicing a sport, and also to ensure that no-one is sunbathing or having a dip in the sea,” stated Fuengirola Town Hall’s Javier Hidalgo, responsible for the town’s beaches.

“The volunteers will help to ensure that pedestrians are walking in the same direction of the arrows, not only on the promenade but various other streets in the town,” he added. Both volunteers and lifeguards will basically help to reinforce security by reminding residents of the safety measures they have to respect, while on timetabled lockdown outings.

“Although the number of people being infected with Covid-19 in Spain is decreasing every day, it’s vital that we follow the rules to prevent contagion and that way we can get back to normality sooner,” stressed Hidalgo. “Finally, I would like to thank all the volunteers who have come on board this network to help improve safety for everyone.”



