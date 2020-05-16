Call not to “discriminate” against visitors from Spain’s worst coronavirus hit regions Cataluña and Madrid in holiday spots like Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca this summer

THERE should be no discrimination against visitors from Spain’s worst coronavirus hit regions Madrid and Cataluña in holiday destinations like the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca this summer, says the head of the national federation of municipalities and provinces.

Speaking to Spanish press, FEMP president and Mayor of Vigo Abel Caballero called on the public not to “segregate” residents from the two regions and insisted they should be treated the same way on beaches as visitors from anywhere else in the country.

“We cannot make infection a segregation factor”, Caballero commented.

“We have to look for no contagion, but not in a derogatory way because it is a common phenomenon.”

The FEMP president expressed his support for Madrid and Cataluña for having had to deal with such strong outbreaks of the virus and argued that rather than “prejudice” against residents of the two there should be “solidarity.”

Cabellero made it clear the “safe beaches” of his city are open to Catalans and Madrileños as soon as the health authorities allow movement around the country.



