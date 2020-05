BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRANCE’S health ministry announced the death toll from the coronavirus rose by 96 to 27,625 in the last 24 hours.

19,432 people remain hospitalised for a coronavirus infection, including 2,132 serious cases in intensive care.

In detail, the DGS counts 17,412 deaths in hospitals and 10,213 in medico-social establishments, in particular in nursing homes.