Air Nostrum restarting inter-island flights between Spain holiday destinations Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca

AIR NOSTRUM is set to restart its Balearic inter-island flight service from May 24.

The company, which interrupted operations due to the restrictions on mobility under the coronavirus crisis state of alarm, will initially programme three daily connections between Mallorca and Ibiza and two between Mallorca and Menorca.

The airline, a franchisee of Iberia, said it will monitor demand for the services and adapt the offer if necessary.

Air Nostrum had been operating daily flights between Mallorca capital Palma and Ibiza and Menorca from October 1999 up until March 28, when it suspended services in accordance with health authority guidelines on trying to contain the spread of the virus.