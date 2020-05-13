Wuhan Virology Lab Says ‘No Way This Came from Us’ Regarding Covid-19 Outbreak

The Wuhan Institute of Virology is the shady lab known to study coronaviruses at the city now infamous for the current global outbreak.

The United States has confirmed it is investigating the lab and whether or not the virus was some kind of manmade biological weapon.

Now the head of the lab has spoken out to deny any notion that Covid-19 was somehow created there.

-- Advertisement --

Yuan Zhiming, vice director at the lab, said: ‘As people who carry out viral study, we clearly know what kind of research is going on in the institute and how the institute manages viruses and samples.

‘As we said early on, there is no way this virus came from us. We have a strict regulatory regime and code of conduct of research, so we are confident.’

President Donald Trump is well known for calling coronavirus the ‘China virus’ and recently said he had seen evidence giving him a ‘high degree of confidence’ the pandemic began accidentally at the Wuhan laboratory.



