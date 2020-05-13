Velez-Malaga councillor suggests lowering water bills to ease some of the burden for crisis-hit local families

VELEZ-MALAGA Town Hall has been asked to find ways of reducing water bills for local households and businesses.

“We are in a dramatic situation and have to continue taking steps to ease some of the burden for the population,” Juan Garcia, councillor responsible for Water said.

Garcia, who belongs to the Independent Pro-Torre del Mar Municipality Party (GIPMTM), revealed that his department had asked the town hall to lower water bills.

Garcia is also studying ways of introducing a basic “water income” so that disadvantaged families can be granted an exemption during a given length of time.

“We have been working on this for some months and hope that it can be put into effect as soon as possible,” Garcia said.



