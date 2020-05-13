UK Expats Welcome Legal Challenge in Spain´s Supreme Court Over Costa Blanca Holiday Area Forced to Continue Strict Lockdown

UK expats have welcomed the news that a legal challenge has been launched in Spain´s Supreme Court over parts of the Costa Blanca area being forced to continue with stricter lockdown rules.

Monday(May 11) saw parts of the region allowed to go forward to Phase 1 of the de-escalation of the country´s State of Alarm, but to some surprise, health areas based on Alicante and Elche were barred from moving forward.

Now an unnamed solicitor has filed a complaint before the Supreme Court against the Minister of Health , Salvador Illa, accusing him of a crime of “administrative malfeasance” by not allowing the entire Valencian Community to pass to Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan.

Spain´s national state broadcaster RTVE has seen the details of his complaint and says that “the solicitor considers that everything points to the Minister’s decision being totally arbitrary and knowing that it was unfair”, by “not allowing the entire Valencian Community” to advance to the next phase “when all the requirements previously demanded by the Ministry of Health are met”.

The solicitor is demanding that the Ministry of Health sends the technical report which led to its decision over the Alicante and Elche health areas, as well as the names of those people that wrote it.

He´s also asked for court appearances from leading national and regional figures as well as “all the people who have directly or indirectly intervened in the decision adopted by the minister.”

The complaint refers to the Valencian region sending a report to Madrid stating that all health areas should go through to Phase 1, and having received strong hints that the decision would be positive, there was a reversal over what had been expected.





The solicitor has also asked the Supreme Court to “deal with the matter as soon as possible”, as the current situation was having a detrimental impact on communities within the Alicante and Elche health departments.