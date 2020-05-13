Town hall announce a tax break for  Frigiliana bars, restaurants and businesses hit by lockdown regulations

FRIGILIANA Town Hall will waive this year’s tax on bar and restaurant tables in public areas.

Although the announcement was made on the assumption that Axarquia would progress to Phase One of the de-escalation process, Frigiliana’s mayor Alejandro Herrero also said that the exemption until 2021 would be extended to other businesses.

The town hall is also working on plans to promote the municipality’s 600 rural tourist properties and launch a public works and services programme to alleviate the difficult situation currently experienced by local businesses and the self-employed.

