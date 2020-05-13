Torrox Town Hall begins first phase of hunting down and eliminating tiger mosquitoes with another due in July

OWING to the warm weather, Torrox Town Hall has already launched its annual onslaught against tiger mosquitoes.

The first application of authorised biocides has now begun throughout the town as well as in reed beds adjoining humid areas with stagnant water, explained Environment councillor Ana Perez Rico.

This operation, which includes adding effervescent insecticide to the water to target larvae and eliminate both adult and recently-hatched tiger mosquitoes, will be followed by another application in July, Perez Rico said.

-- Advertisement --

All the products used are environmentally authorised and are not damaging to plants and vegetation, she emphasised.

At the same time, the Environment department has begun distributing 20 bird-feeders throughout the town, she said.

“The population of our native insect-eating birds in urban areas is at risk now that bar and restaurant terraces are closed and they can no longer feed,” Torrox mayor Oscar Medina explained.

The town’s empty streets during lockdown have also drawn more of the region’s native birds to the area which can also benefit from the feeders, he said.



