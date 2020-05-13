Top Gear to make a return to Spanish TV via Blaze Channel for motoring aficionados from Spain’s Costa Blanca to Costa del Sol

BBC’s Top Gear will return to Spanish Television thanks to Blaze Channel, every Tuesday night at 10.15pm, with its 28th series.

LIKE all its previous shows, hosts talk about the specifications of the latest cars while reviewing the performance of the vehicles to discover if they match up to the manufacturer’s claim.

Motoring journalist Chris Harris will once again be joined by England cricket legend Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Take Me Out presenter, Paddy McGuinness. The first episode sees Paddy, Freddie and Chris head on a British summer holiday in super-cheap second-hand convertibles. Chris tests the new Ariel Atom on track, and Freddie attempts to bungee-jump an old Rover off a dam.

-- Advertisement --

With the promise of drama and car escapades from all over the world, thanks to an entertaining trailer released by the BBC (watch below), it looks as though motoring aficionados are once again in for a roller-coaster ride.