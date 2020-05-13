Thousands of expats on Spain’s Costa Blanca still in confinement over ‘excessive movement’ fears

Thousands of expats on Spain’s Costa Blanca are still in confinement over fears about excessive movement, Valencia’s Ministry of Health has confirmed.

HEALTH MINISTER, Ana Barceló, has revealed that the Spanish government prevented 14 health departments in the Valencia Community from moving to Phase 1 because of concerns about excessive mobility and high population density.

A criteria, she said they were not aware of, leaving Alicante, Elche and Crevillente in Phase 0.

But she insisted that the Valencian Community is “prepared to control it with a very robust” health data surveillance strategy.

The Ministry of Health said the government plans to carry out more PCR, but is also proposing to control mobility, particularly on public transport, “which is basic for the movement of many citizens within the city and from the metropolitan area,” said Barceló.

The Valencian Government has already taken some measures such as information campaigns on hygiene, placing gel dispensers in the main stations, PPE for workers or organisational measures to guarantee the distance of two metres.

And for Phase 1, it proposes moves such as structuring public transport peak hours, increasing awareness about social distancing and implementing access flows to and from the stations where necessary.

The government also intends to increase the frequency of public transport services, proposes to create more parking spaces for bicycles and electric scooters.





And to keep a “real time” record of “traveller movements,” weekly surveys will be carried out to gauge demand by sector and trip motivation, as well as monitoring demand through technological and surveillance systems.

The Valencia Agency for Security and Emergency Response, has put in place a Municipal Support and Coordination Plan to offer logistical, technical and human support to local councils.

This is to help enable home distribution of food and basic necessities to the most vulnerable, the distribution of sanitary or cleaning material to councils, or the disinfection of sensitive areas likely to be most populated, among other issues.

The Ministry argues the Emergency Coordination Centre will have full capacity to “adapt and scale up to the needs of other phases of de-escalation.”

To date, the centre has already responded to 627 requests from 309 town councils for sanitary and cleaning material, food and assistance disinfecting roads and public facilities.