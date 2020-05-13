Spain’s Mallorca hopes to Restart Tourism at the end of June after it entered Phase 1 of the lockdown

Spain’s Mallorca entered Phase 1 of the de-escalation on Monday and now tourism bosses are desperately trying to kick-start the tourist season off.

AS from Monday, there was some further easing of the confinement in Mallorca. Social gatherings of up to 10 people were permitted, although safe distancing must still be practised. Bar terraces with 50 per cent capacity opened, and there was no longer the need for an appointment to enter shops of no more than 400 square metres.

These shops will still need to restrict capacity to 30 per cent however and shops of greater size will not be able to reopen situated to the southwest of the island, just 15km from Palma and the airport.

-- Advertisement --

The Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said on Tuesday that the regional government expects the 14-day quarantine period for travellers arriving from abroad to be only a provisional measure. Hoteliers, Travel Agencies and Tour Operators were stunned by the Central Government’s decision to force foreigners arriving in the Balearic Islands to stay in quarantine in hotel accommodation or second residences for 14 days.

Negueruela and President Armengol held a videoconference with the national tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, and the secretary-of-state for tourism, Bel Oliver, to discuss the tourism situation in the Balearics and the quarantine. A revitalising plan is being developed to kick-start the tourism industry on the Islands and money is being tunnelled into these efforts.

Afterward, Negueruela stated that the quarantine should last the minimum and necessary time and that it should be “proportional to the degrees of de-escalation.” It should, therefore, “begin to be withdrawn as the phases of de-escalation progress.”

Armengol and Negueruela stressed to Maroto that their intention is to be able to start in July. “The recovery of tourism in the Balearics is important for Spain.”



