Spain´s Malaga and Alicante Airports Produce Some Truly Astonishing Figures on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

SPAIN´S Malaga and Alicante airports have produced some truly astonishing figures on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.
The airports run by state-run operator, Aena, reported that they were part of a 99.4 per cent collapse in passenger numbers in April across the whole of Spain, as a result of the country´s State of Alarm measures.
The Aena network logged just 141,014 passengers, down by that eye-watering 99.4 per cent compared to April 2019.
Freight volumes also fell by 94 per cent last month, in comparison to the figures from 12 months earlier.
Aena declared that its first-quarter net profit plummeted by 83 per cent as a result of the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown.
Things are not going to get better soon, as Spain´s government has announced a two-week quarantine for any incoming passengers as of May 15, with sources suggesting that the measure could run until the end of June.