Spain’s Holiday Islands Feeling Confident in Their De-Escalation and Ask That Formentera Passes to Phase 2 Next Week

Formentera was the first island of the Balearic Islands to pass onto Phase 1, as well as one of the first four territories to enter this phase whilst the rest of the provinces are on Phase 0.

THE Balearic government has requested that the central Spanish government move Formentera into Phase 2 of the de-escalation process next Monday, May 18.

It is worth noting that the island of Formentera was in fact the first island from the Balearic archipelagos to move into Phase 1.

The Ministry of Health and Consumption confirmed that the relevant documentation was sent off to the Executive.