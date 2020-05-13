Spain’s Andalucia confirms it has a solid contingency plan should a second Covid-19 wave strike the Costa del Sol & surrounding areas

Andalucia’s health authority has confirmed that it is more than ‘well-prepared’ should a second wave of Covid-19 infections strike in the region, thanks to its solid contingency plan.

NOT only has it assured a capacity of 20,000 hospital beds, but also a two-month supply of surgical masks for hospitals.

The region’s health authority, said there will be over 18,028 beds for hospitalisations, and a further 1,200 beds for critical cases needing intensive care (ICU). If the region was to face a more serious scenario, it said “it could access 50 centres, which are prepared to turn into medical centres if necessary, providing an additional 10,554 beds”. The region’s health authority added that “it can also get access to 1,500 ventilators within three days if needed”.

The health authority also assured a two-month supply of surgical masks. “There would also be enough FFP2 and FFP3 masks, as well as surgical gowns for 15 days, and enough medication for ICU patients for 30 days,” it added.