Spain to reevaluate Malaga & Granada’s readiness for Phase 1 of deescalation this week after HUGE backlash from Andalucian and Costa del Sol tourism bodies

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has confirmed that he will study Malaga and Granada’s Covid-19 statistics this week to assess whether they can move to Phase 1 of deescalation, after huge backlash from Andalucian and Costa del Sol tourism bodies (as reported).

ILLA said he will closely examine what progress has been made in both provinces this week, particularly the health districts that were the most affected by the disease. However, Andalucia does not agree with some of the Health Ministry’s criteria for deescalation, such as the results of Covid-19 tests, “because often the results of rapid tests are incorrect”, according to many health authorities.

Nevetheless, both provinces are hoping they can move to Phase 1 of deescalation as soon as possible, because on the whole both of their Covid-19 statistics – in terms of new infections and number of people being hospitalised – are on the decline. If results continue to show a fall in new infections and hospitalisations, it’s expected that Illa will allow the whole of both provinces to progress to the next stage of deescalation on Monday May 18.

Although Malaga and Granada feel they are now behind in terms of progress, compared to other provinces in the region, the actual situation this week has revealed that businesses are actually opening up very gradually. For example, just a third of the hospitality sector is reported to have opened in Seville this week.