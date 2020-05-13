Residents on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca defend the right to a siesta

Residents on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca have defended the right to a siesta after a money expert warned the areas are going ‘belly up’ and a change of mentality is needed.

PAUL TAYLOR, a financial advisor and markets trader based part time in Torreblanca on the Costa del Sol spoke to the Euro Weekly News this morning and suggested siestas should be scrapped.

In his opinion: “It’s going to go belly up, here and other regions and my gut feeling is that many at present are living on hope rather than ‘smelling the coffee’ – these last few months are going to have a serious knock-on effect for a long time is my opinion and I don’t think realisation has set in yet to that fact.”

While predicting new regulations, higher taxes, he said “it’s going to be worse than the times of 2008” advising people to prepare, and suggesting now would be the “perfect time to end the siesta” as an example of changing mentality in Spain.

But residents have defended the right to the siesta, arguing the traditional afternoon break is completely justified.

Andy Raynor said: “They are not some kind of lazy-a**ed good for nothings… the siesta comment is unfair. Spanish have long lunches to be with their family, and this makes the family closer… whether they sleep or not… other factors are that schoolchildren get to come home for lunch too, also because here for six months of the year it’s boiling hot, so they prefer to work around that.

“Finally they all work 38-40 hour weeks finishing at 8.30pm at night. Many work extra hours for nothing, often shortening their lunches but still working late.

"The Spanish work hard, and any other thinking behind the 'siesta' comment is stereotyping at best and discriminatory at worst."





Hugh Rowlands made a similar point: “You try working on a building site in 40 degree heat. People seem to think the Spanish start work at 9am and finish at 2pm, they don’t. They start at 8am have a break 2pm to 4pm, then work till 8pm, they still do an eight hour day the same as everyone else, so what difference will changing their times make?

“As for those who say ‘well I want to do my shopping at that time,’ well tough how would you like it if we insisted you work during your lunch break.”

Steve Brown rubbished the opinion, and said: “Siesta is a tradition, hard to get used to but it’s part of Spain and ‘foreigners’ should not be trying to change it.”

While Serginho Grx shared her own views as a Spaniard. “I’m Spanish and I gotta tell you about the advantages on my health and my job when I take 15 minutes to close my eyes, to relax breathing.

“At the end of a little nap my body is ready for the war.”

The reaction follows Paul Taylor’s views that recovery from the crisis is “about adapting for what’s ahead and focusing on the reality of the future.”

He said “businesses can make money during a recession period by being brave and bold that’s for sure, but the preparation is the key, mentality needs to change too, the laid back Spanish approach needs to cease, maybe it’s now the perfect time to end the siesta as an example.”

