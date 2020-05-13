President of Andalucia REJECTS Sanchez’s Extension and Deems It Unnecessary As The Pandemic is “Fortunately” Under Control

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia has rejected the notion, forwarded by Prime Minister Sanchez, of extending the state of alarm for another month to contain the pandemic in Spain.

Moreno has criticised the “nothingness” of Sanchez’s actions and management of the crisis especially in his behaviour towards the leader of the opposition Popular Party, Pablo Casado.

In an interview, Moreno highlighted that the state of alarm was a necessary mechanism for the situation Spain was in “a few months ago” but “fortunately” the pandemic is now under control and there is less pressure on the hospitals, a factor that he thinks will cause administrations to “return to their normal development and no longer need a state of alarm to continue for an undetermined amount of time”.

“The Government is very comfortable due to the prerogatives that the state of alarm offers, however the time has come to explore other models” insists Moreno.

Furthermore, the president of the Junta has reproached the “various errors” that the Sanchez’s government has committed towards the PP. “When you are looking to win the support of the opposition, in this case the PP, you must create a degree of complicity” warns Moreno, who at all times has perceived the “constant nothingness and lack of sincerity” towards Casado as “unintelligent”.

“When you act in a unilateral way, it becomes impossible to receive the support of opposition groups” he stated.



