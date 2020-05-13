Portugal’s government have approved €5 billion worth of state aid for businesses affected by the Coronavirus

PORTUGAL’S PM Antonio Costa said on Tuesday that the government has already approved €5 billion worth of state-backed loans to help companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Until now we have approved guarantees of more than €5 billion and we are now reaching the maximum limit (of the 6.2 billion of credit lines available),” Costa told a news conference.

Portugal declared a state of emergency on March 18, shutting most non-essential services and confining people to their homes. Starting on May 4, a three-phase plan was implemented to start opening up different sectors of the economy every 15 days, starting with small neighbourhood shops, hairdressers, car dealerships and bookshops.

“It was very easy to close and it is very difficult now to reopen,” Costa said. “In this time of uncertainty, we have to move on with our lives, with all our (economic) activities.”

Last month, the country’s state-backed credit lines to help companies were given the green light by the European Commission to expand to €13 billion and the government will use it if and when needed.

“We need Europe to help all the European economies to resume,” Costa added.

Data released by the National Statistics Institute on Monday showed 27 per cent of Portugal’s companies, mostly in the accommodation and restaurant sectors, reported the coronavirus had an impact on their revenues.



