More Covid-19 testing for Almuñecar’s municipal employees but town hall hopes to cover all the local population

ALMUÑECAR’S municipal employees are now undergoing rapid Covid-19 tests.

This follows tests on the town’s Local Police force and the fire brigade, explained Treasury and Human Resources councillor Rafael Caballero Jimenez.

The current tests are focusing on municipal employees who deal face-to-face with the public in municipal offices or on Almuñecar’s street.

“We shall be testing 150 employees throughout this week and into the next,” the councillor said.

“Within 10 days we shall have covered our estimated quota with tests that are 95 per cent reliable.”

Caballero went on to say that the town hall had made every possible human and economic effort in all areas to answer Safety and Prevention needs “in keeping with the magnitude of the situation.”

Neither had the town hall cut corners in equipping municipal employees with the material and equipment they needed to carry out their work in safety, the councillor added.





Despite the advances in testing, Almuñecar’s mayor Trinidad Herrera announced that she had once more called on the government’s Ministry of Health to facilitate mass testing.

“It is not easy for town halls to purchase the tests, but even so we have already tested Public Safety staff but are asking yet again for mass Covid-19 testing.”