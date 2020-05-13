London Tube Journeys Increase by 4,000 After Boris’ ‘Back to Work’ Speech

More than 4,000 extra journeys were made on the London Underground on Monday after the prime minister told people to return to work if they cannot do their jobs from home.

Boris Johnson told the nation on Sunday night that he is ‘actively encouraging’ people in industries such as construction and manufacturing to return to the workplace. They have been urged to cycle, walk or drive to work if possible instead of using public transport. However, for those who have a long commute or don’t own a car, this is not an option.

Tube ridership was up this week by 5% compared with last week reflecting the easing of restrictions. On Monday – a total of 79,172 journeys were made between 4am and 10am, up from 75,133 taken during the same hours on May 4, said Transport for London (TfL).

TfL said it is facing a challenge far greater than the 2012 Olympic Games and is aiming to get capacity up from 60% to 85% next week. A reduction in Tube services has meant that it is often near impossible for passengers to remain at the Government’s advised 2 metre distance during busier times.