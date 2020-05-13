Gibraltar reveals ‘Unlock The Rock’ phased plan to grant free movement & end all lockdown restrictions by August 1

Gibraltar has revealed its ‘Unlock The Rock’ plan, which will lift restrictions on citizen’s movement next week on May 21, with all lockdown restrictions expected to end by August 1.

THE guide outlines the relaxing of restrictions on the Rock, in six ‘paused’ stages (as indicated below). From next week on Monday May 18, in Phase 2, family and friends can get together, so long as they keep their distance. People can also visit museums and exhibitions, by appointment only. Restriction on movement will also be lifted on May 21, although the Government advises that the elderly and vulnerable continue to stay home.

In Phase 3 (beginning June 1) Gibraltar will see more restrictions lifted if progress allows. Shops will open for longer, restaurants and cafeterias can serve customers up to 50% occupancy, and some students will start to return to school. During Phase 4 (from June 16), bars will be able to open with restricted timetables. In Phase 5 (from June 29) more restrictions will be relaxed on outdoor gatherings and activities, with restaurants allowing more customers. Phase 6 (from July 15) will see even greater freedoms and if all is progressing without any spikes in Covid-19, the Rock will be unlocked on August 1.

“We are able to take the positions we are taking thanks to the current low rate of infection in Gibraltar,” stated Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. “The Rock’s Covid-19 cases now stand at just 4 – with a total of 148 cases since the pandemic started.”

However, Picardo warned he will “not take any risks”, which is why he has chosen a paused and cautious approach to the lifting of the restrictions, asserting that “restrictions will be reimposed” should the Rock witness a surge in Covid-19 cases. He said his “paused approach” will allow the authorities to “prudently observe that our actions are not allowing the virus back”.

He added that temperature checks will continue at borders now there is increased movement between Spain and Gibraltar for work to contain the disease. Picardo also added that he was in talks with the UK Government about the possibility of Gibraltar’s citizens being exempt from the UK’s 14-day quarantine period on arrival to the British Isles.



