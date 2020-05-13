France’s supermarkets recall around half a million eggs possibly contaminated with salmonella.

IN France, eggs sold by various retail chains are currently being recalled after 533,300 eggs were found to have been contaminated with salmonella. The products complained of were supplied by Matines under the brands Matines, Eco +, Netto, Top Budget, as well as other no-name brands.

People who have recently purchased eggs in Atac, Auchan, Carrefour, Système U, Intermarché or E Leclerc supermarkets are asked to be vigilant and to check the number on the eggs.

Salmonellosis, the infection caused by salmonella, results in digestive disorders often accompanied by fever.

“Their recommended consumption date is between April 26 and May 14, 2020,” indicates a website for consumer services.

The lot number written on the egg is as follows: ‘3FRMDB08.’ If you bought these eggs, it is advisable not to consume them and bring them back to the store for a refund. The eggs in question come from a farm located in the Landes.

The latter also supplied ‘the Arradoy company, a small packaging centre in the Basque Country which, for its part, sold around 20 packages of trays of 20 eggs to a Carrefour central,” they continued. These eggs, this time large, have the lot number ‘3FRMDB67.’ Their maximum durability date is between April 27 and May 18.



