Europe’s largest travel group Tui reports €845.8 million winter half-year losses

Tui Group warned that Covid-19 is the greatest crisis the tourism industry has ever faced as it reported deep winter half-year losses.

Europe’s largest travel group recorded a loss of €845.8 million against less than €290 million in the same period 12 months earlier. The company blamed Covid-19 shutdown costs as well as the impact of the continued grounding of the beleaguered *Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Tui recently secured German state aid of €1.8 billion in the form of a bridging loan due to the pandemic. Full financial year profit guidance was withdrawn in the same month “based on the current unpredictable situation” and the travel giant is to accelerate its global transformation.

Tui said: “The tourism industry has weathered a number of macroeconomic shocks throughout the most recent decades, however, the Covid-19 pandemic is unquestionably the greatest crisis the industry and TUI has ever faced.”

The group unveiled a ten-point plan setting out standards for Tui to re-open tourist hotels after the lifting of coronavirus lockdown has been outlined.

*The Boeing 737 Max saw 108 additional net order cancellations last month, as airlines rush into survival mode during the collapse in global air travel.