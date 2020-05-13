Doctor warns Parents on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca to watch out for Covid-19 Kawasaki syndrome

PARENTS should look out for symptoms of Covid-19 Kawasaki syndrome in their children as Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca get ready to move to Phase 1 of the lockdown.

A Costa del Sol doctor has sent out warnings to parents that they should carefully monitor their children for signs of Covid-19 Kawasaki syndrome. All across Spain, more and more cases are being reported, rashes, skin lesions, and bruising around the toes are all tell-tale indicators.

-- Advertisement --

Dr Rupert Harman explained that global coronavirus hotspot New York now has 100 children battling a potentially deadly inflammation of the blood vessels believed to be related to coronavirus, and that could easily happen here if we are not careful and do not observe social distancing rules.

Governor Cuomo said: “We have about 100 cases of an inflammatory disease in young children that seems to be created by the Covid virus. This is something that’s just starting…the symptoms of the children are analysed to the Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome.

“It’s an inflammation of the blood vessels and can affect the heart… if we have this issue in New York we probably have it in other states. These children don’t present the usual Covid symptoms, they’re not respiratory symptoms.” The governor did not share any further details about the three children killed by the condition.





Kawasaki disease is usually very treatable and can be managed with medications as common as aspirin.

The illness is rare, with just 20,000 cases recorded annually in the US. Of the 100 children diagnosed, 52 live in New York City, with 10 further suspected cases awaiting results. Of those 62 possible or confirmed cases in the United States’ most populous city, 25 youngsters have tested positive for Covid-19.

A further 22 had antibodies for Covid-19, indicating that they’ve previously had coronavirus and cleared it from their bodies. One of the three fatalities was a child from New York City. Official New York state statistics showed 29 per cent of sufferers were aged between five and nine years old, with 28 per cent of youngsters diagnosed with the illness aged between 10 and 14.

As always, seek professional medical advice immediately if you have concerns or that your child has these symptoms.