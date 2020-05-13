Costa Del Sol Morning Beach Dog Walkers in Spain Slam The Law As They Face Arrest

Costa del Sol morning dog walkers have slammed the fact they are banned from the beaches despite them being open to others during exercise time allowed times.

Whilst the beaches appear to be open during the day to walkers and joggers as well as parents and children often seen sat on the beach during the day at times, dog walkers are excluded and it’s caused fury amongst them and continues to do so.

Dog walkers say that they are being put at risk as they are forced to huddle up with the high numbers on the sidewalks and struggle to follow social distancing regulations, whilst they are told they can’t use the open space that could be used on the beach.

This morning Civil protection officers were once again in orange high viz jackets and masks rounding up dog walkers to the disgust of the walkers themselves who seem to have put good thought to their complaints as they expressed them to the Euro Weekly News.

-- Advertisement --

Mike Jennings was first as he was ordered off the beach as he complained ” I’m up early to social distance and avoid the crowds which are as you already can see are gathering, so that’s rule one adhered too if possible by going on the beach, if I go on the sidewalk with my dog, that’s not possible, have you ever tried not allowing your dog to stop, especially if they meet another dog, how can you social distance then? also, with all the crowds out at the same time we are shoulder to shoulder with the walkers and joggers who don’t remain at a 2 meter distance, it’s impossible and one of the main factors we unlike everyone else can’t take benefit of the wide open space of the beach, this morning I’ve been ordered off and told the next time I will be reported to the police for a fine or arrest”

Whilst Linda Popple, and her Basset Hound Hugo was another to lay complaint ” It’s nuts that we get ordered off, the protection officer told me that if I wanted to use a beach to go to the designated dog beach but thats over 1km away so that would be breaking the law, yes outside of exercise hours we are allowed out but thats just for 100 meters which they are still enforcing so we have to use the allocated times like everybody else and without the beach it’s impossible to social distance and its also very dangerous too, I have had a jogger for instance run with his headphones on not looking where he’s going and trip over my dog lead, the pavements are packed and joggers are being forced onto the road, open the beaches to dog walkers and half the problem would be solved, it’s common sense, all that open space and we can’t use it”

Debbie Withers explained how she has a very shy rescue dog Amber of just 4 months and the issues she faces ” Amber I rescued 4 months ago, she’s a very shy dog of people, she’s settled in very well but walks she hasn’t really seen people yet due to the lockdown and then to suddenly release her to the packed streets is not good at all, we get nowhere as she cowers and gets frightened, thats solved by going on the beach but we just get hounded off all the time, excuse the pun, this ruling makes no sense at all and need looking at now”



