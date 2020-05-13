Coronavirus Poem. Sent to Euro Weekly News by a lovely reader!

Here is a poem about current times, sent on by one of our readers…

We live in a scary

World today

It’s different than

Before

No more hugs, kissing

Our happiness gone away

Like never before

The virus has taken our

Loved ones away

Families suffering

Like never before

The fear of the unknown

Has arrived

The worry of what will happen

Tomorrow to you and me

Coronavirus on our mind’s

Coronavirus everywhere

Our lives in danger

Like never before

We practice social distancing

Every day to keep the virus

At bay as we shop in different ways

Were asked to stay at home

Like never before

When will this

Virus ever go away

But I promise

I’ll love and pray for everyone

Every day.