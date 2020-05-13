Coronavirus Cases Amongst Children Rises 30% Since Spain Allowed Walks Over 2 Weeks Ago

Cases pertaining to the 0-9 age range rose by 35.5 per cent from April 26 to May 12. The 10-19-year-old age range was the only group to experience a significant rise in cases (40.9 per cent). The average rise in cases for this time period was 20.57 per cent.

AFTER the government allowed children to go for walks when accompanied by responsible adults on April 26, the number of coronavirus cases amongst the youngest age ranges has risen more than any other group.

From April 26, the beginning of permissible walks with children, to May 12, the increase in cases for children younger than 10 has been of 35.5 per cent, and for children aged 10 to 19, there has been a 40.9 per cent rise.

When looking at the data provided by the Ministry of Health, no other age ranges have shown such a significant increase. The most notable one would be amongst individuals over the age of 90 who suffered a 32.4 per cent increase, followed by young adults from the ages of 20-29 who saw a 26 per cent increase of cases.

This same pattern is repeated when looking at hospitalisations in the Intensive Care Unit. These increased by 29.1 per cent amongst children below 10, whilst amongst children from the ages of 10-19 this grew 26.8 per cent. However, the average for all age groups over the last 16 days was a 16.2 per cent increase in ICU admissions.