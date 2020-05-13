British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair, and TUI see enquiries for holidays on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca increase

British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair, and TUI are looking to the future as some countries begin to loosen social distancing measures and allow travel between nations and Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca look likely to benefit.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Spain’s tourism industry and there is light at the end of the tunnel – we will just have to wait for it!

The UK announced recently a 14-day quarantine period for arrivals followed by what some people are calling a tit-for-tat reply from the Spanish government. Some regions of Spain moved to Phase 1 of the lockdown last week and some remained in Phase 0. However, the coronavirus is slowly, very slowly, starting to dissipate.

Of course, it’s a virus, and a very bad one but history shows us it will eventually go, it will fade away, there will be a vaccine and the world will recover, for the sake of mankind, it has to. People all around the world are gradually starting to wake up to this idea, that we will get back to normal and the first thing they want to do is to take a break and forget about this nightmare.

-- Advertisement --

Holidaymakers from the UK are no exception, in fact, they are the rule as all the leading tour operators and airlines are experiencing a rise in enquiries to one of Europe’s favourite destinations, Spain.

Benidorm in the Costa Blanca and Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol are still attracting the majority of requests but so is the rest of Spain. Great deals are to be had and with Ryanair announcing flights from July 1 we could see the start of a gradual return to ‘normality.’

It’s worth remembering that a lot of holidaymakers from the UK are retirees, they are not worried about having to quarantine and by the time they actually arrive here we will be in another later phase of the lockdown anyway.

All in all it’s not looking too bad for Spain, it will be a later delayed season but at least the bar and restaurant owners will have some customers, let’s all hope it will get back to normal as soon as possible.



