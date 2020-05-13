14-day quarantine for all holiday makers to Spain will put brakes on international tourism across country from Cost Blanca to Costa del Sol, say experts

Yesterday’s announcement from the Government to impose a compulsory quarantine on international visitors to Spain for 14 days following their arrival from May 15, delivered yet another huge blow to the country’s tourism industry.

MANY tourism associations and experts believe that the 14-day quarantine to be imposed on international visitors to Spain from May 15 will “put the brakes on international tourism”. According to tourism body Exceltur’s Vice President, José Luis Zoreda, the high number of holiday makers “wanting to come to Spain will now probably favour other countries like Greece or Portugal over us, as they have not imposed any quarantine obligations for visitors”.

Junta de Andalucia’s Adviser and Spokesperson Elías Bendodo, confirmed that this news has created “hysteria” in the tourism sector. “Without a doubt, it will put the brakes on a tourist’s intentions to come to Andalucia, which could potentially finish tourism off in this region,” he added. “We have to treat tourism like micro-surgery and look carefully for ways to activate it and save it – not finish it off. That means waiting to see how other countries around us react to the situation.”

Spain’s new rule is similar to one announced this week in the UK, which will apply to residents and non-residents coming from any other country and will last until Spain’s State of Alarm ends. The current end date is May 24 and the Government plans to extend it.

According to the Government’s statement, international travellers to Spain, regardless of whether they are Spanish or foreign, must be quarantined for two weeks either at home or accommodation, and must limit their movements to essential activities, such as buying food, pharmaceuticals, or attending health/medical centres. Additionally, travellers in quarantine must wear a mask if they venture outside their home or accommodation for an “essential” tasks and take all necessary measures to prevent contagion.

So for now, travel agents and airlines are obliged to inform travellers of the quarantine rules before they sell tickets, and airlines will have to provide passengers with a Passenger Location Card so they can be easily located – if necessary. No wonder the tourism industry is panicking.



