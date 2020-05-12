WATCH: Queen joins senior Royals thanking world’s nurses for vital role in face of coronavirus pandemic

THE Queen has joined senior members of the Royal Family calling healthcare workers in countries around the world to thank them for their vital efforts in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and to mark International Nurses Day.

From The Queen and The Royal Family this #InternationalNursesDay: Thank you 🌎 pic.twitter.com/YZvREWRlR9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2020

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Princess Royal, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Alexandra took part in the unprecedented series of calls, messages and video chats.

-- Advertisement --

Kensington Palace posted a video montage of the tributes on social media.

It begins with a recording of the Queen’s conversation with Professor Kathleen McCourt, president of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation.





“This is rather an important day… because obviously they’ve had very important part to play recently”, Her Majesty tells her.

In his video message to nurses Prince Charles says, “My family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff across the country and indeed the world.”

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart”, says the Duchess of Cornwall in her own tribute.

In one of his calls the Prince William spoke to staff at the Royal Marsden in London.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you for everything you’re doing. You and your colleagues are doing a terrific job, and I hope you know how appreciated everyone is.”

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex spoke together with nurses in the UK, India, Australia, Malawi, Cyprus, the Bahamas and Sierra Leone.

“I don’t know how you manage to do this and keep the show on the road despite the extra pressures you’re all under and the challenging conditions – it’s just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world. You should be so proud of the work that you do”, Kate told one nurse.

“I hope you’re feeling some of the love as well”, said Sophie.