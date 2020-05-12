WATCH: Dozens on The Streets of Spain’s Capital Demand Freedom and Protest Against Madrid Being Stuck in Phase 0

La gente habla por sí sola. Hoy en Núñez de Balboa. pic.twitter.com/mm2KiqJqPo — Tomas (@tperezp5) May 11, 2020

MANY of these protests are related to the government’s denial of Madrid passing onto phase 0.

Calle Nuñez de Balboa in Madrid situated in the Salamanca neighbourhood was the central area in the capital to experience protests against the government’s State of Alarm.

Dozens of residents left their homes to parade down the street, without respecting the mandatory safety distances between them, shouting for “freedom.”

Residents were demonstrating their discomfort regarding the measures imposed by the government as a result of the coronavirus as well as their anger for not being moved onto Phase 1. Like Granada and Malaga, Madrid has requested to have their proposal reviewed. The capital is eager to join the rest of the country in Phase 1, despite being the focus of the epidemic of the country and the worst affected area.

Right-wing party Vox, who has been an avid supporter of people protesting against the government, has commented on these protests, saying they came about “spontaneously” and that they are a result of the “state of abuse” incurred by the president of the government, Pedro Sanchez.

Many people were marching up and down the streets completely disregarding any safety distances or measures, which forced the National Police to intervene.

According to Vox, the rally was organised to protest against the government.



