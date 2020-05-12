Volunteer Cooks on Spain’s Costa del Sol Threatened with Fines for Feeding Those in Need

AFTER allowing volunteers to cook food in their homes for those in need in the Estepona/Marbella area, councils have now decided that for health reasons this should not be allowed and unless the cooks stop, they could be given significant fines.

At least families were receiving hot food for up to seven weeks and charities are now only able to deliver basic groceries which is better than nothing.

Collective Calling is now appealing for donations of eggs, flour, milk, rice, tinned fish, chick peas, lentils, pasta, butter, tomato frito, cooking oil and potatoes from which they can make family grocery packs.

To arrange collection or to find drop off points if you can help, call 711 006 961.