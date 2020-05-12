UK Travel Agent reports massive drop in sales in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca with Benidorm taking the biggest hit

SUMMER holidays are likely to be cancelled this year, the health secretary warned, as he said the public need to prepare for the “reality of life” in a period of physical distancing.

Matt Hancock announced earlier today that Brits’ summer holidays were effectively cancelled.

Travel agent Rian Rodber, who works for Hays Travel reports that they have only seen three sales all day for Spain, with many customers asking to change their holidays due to Matt Hancock’s announcement on ITV’s This Morning.

“With many having booked for Spain this year, we have been inundated with calls from customers wanting to change their dates and have also asked to change to different holiday destinations such as Greece, Corfu and Portugal.

“Benidorm seems to be the region most badly hit so far, with Costa del Sol falling closely behind,” said Rian.

Europe is the most popular destination for UK residents, accounting for 80 per cent of visits abroad.

Spain has been the most popular country to visit since 1994, while France has always come second.

Despite the UK now being the second country in the world, after the US for having most Covid-19 related deaths, holidaymakers seem to be trying to boycott destinations such as Spain and France for their future holidays and opting for holiday spots that have been least effected by the virus.





Greece as a whole has only reported 2,744 cases with a total of 152 deaths, whereas although Portugal is slightly higher it’s significantly less than Spain’s cases.

If more Brits continue to boycott Spain, this will have a catastrophic financial impact to Spain’s overall economy, leaving the country feeling concerned about its future within tourism.