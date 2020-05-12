UK Holidaymakers to Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Finally Admit its all Over as UK Health secretary Matt Hancock ‘Cancels Summer’

14-Day quarantine period for Spanish arrivals then UK health secretary Matt Hancock announces ‘summer is cancelled’ – Is this the final blow to Spain’s tourist industry?

AS reported earlier today in the EWN, Spain has introduced a compulsory 14-day quarantine period to non-Spanish nationals entering Spain. There are a few exceptions of course but mainly it will affect the British holidaymaker the most.

A group of EU member states including Spain, France and Italy are intending to allow free passage between their countries but NOT for travellers from the UK. As if that isn’t bad enough, the regions that holidaymakers normally flock to in their millions, the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol, are mostly still stuck in Phase 0 of the emergency lockdown.

All this was being digested and thought about until Matt Hancock delivered the final blow this morning as he ‘cancelled summer.’

Summer holidays this year are not going to be possible, health secretary Matt Hancock told viewers of ITV’s This Morning. Hancock was asked whether this summer would essentially be cancelled for holidays and 2020 will be unlike any summer since the Second World War.

“I think that’s likely to be the case. We haven’t made a final decision on that yet but it is clear we will seek to reopen some hospitality from early July if we keep successfully reducing the spread of this virus.

“Social distancing of some kind is going to continue and I think the conclusion from that is it is unlikely that big lavish international holidays are going to be possible for this summer. I just think that’s a reality of life.”

Jobs will be lost





Writing on LinkedIn, Joanna Kolatsis, an industry legal expert from Themis Advisory, said: “If this is correct and international travel can’t happen this summer for everybody’s safety and well-being no one will argue with this, but surely the government must now come out with supportive measures for the travel industry.

“How is an entire sector supposed to survive and re-emerge from this crisis ready to provide services to customers when almost an entire year’s trading will be decimated?!

“This is not about the ability to go on holiday – we can all wait for that if it’s in everyone’s interests. The reality is about people’s livelihoods if they don’t have jobs to go back to when this is over. If airlines can’t operate and travel agents can’t provide services and tour operators can’t sell trips, then who is going to fund them mothballing their businesses ready for 2021?

“People will want and need to travel when the threat subsides and the government needs to support the travel sector so they are ready for the bounce back.”