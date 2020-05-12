UK Expats Who Cannot Afford Expensive Smartphones on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Are Facing Ryanair Flight Travel Ban

UK expats who cannot afford expensive smartphones on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are facing a flight travel ban from Ryanair.

The low cost air carrier announced plans today (May 12) to resume 40 per cent of its flights from July 1, subject to getting all the necessary approval.

In future all passengers will have to switch from ‘printed out’ paper boarding passes to using smartphones.

-- Advertisement --

The problem though is that many people, especially elderly expats in Spain, don’t have such a phone or cannot afford one.

Simon Greaves from Los Montesinos told the Euro Weekly News: “I have a small basic mobile phone that I barely use, but it is there for emergencies.

“I’m not interested in anything fancy, but Ryanair are telling me that I can’t travel back to the UK to see my family if I don’t have one.”

Mr Greaves continued: “I looked online this morning and there’s a local shop selling second-hand units from around €100. Will Ryanair pay for it and also show me how to use a smartphone?”



