Travel Fears as Passengers Report Spain’s Major Air Carrier Iberia For Allegedly Breaking Coronavirus Rules on Flight to Holiday Islands

SPAIN’S major air carrier Iberia is in trouble for allegedly breaking coronavirus safety rules, leading passengers to make a complaint, amidst air travel fears.

The Guardia Civil is now investigating whether two airlines breached safety rules on three flights in recent days.

In one case involving an Iberia flight from Madrid to the Canary Islands on Sunday (May 10) passengers themselves reported the alleged violations to the police before take-off.

-- Advertisement --

Guardia officers met the plane on the runway in the Canaries after the flight landed and they found that more than 70 per cent of the aircraft’s seats were occupied.

State of Alarm rules say that airlines must guarantee passengers the maximum possible separation to prevent any contagion, although it does not provide a specific occupancy ratio.

Iberia is part of the international IAG group, which also includes British Airways.

Of the three flights under investigation, the Guardia alleged that infractions ranged from non-compliance with social distancing to the absence of specific hygiene measures.





The other two flights were another operated by Iberia between Madrid and Palma de Mallorca, and one between Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza operated by Air Europa.

Iberia said in a statement that it had “applied all initiatives needed and requested to protect customers and employees that were recommended by regulators and the industry.”

An Air Europa spokesman said the airline complies with all the rules and protocols.

Those two flights took place on April 15 and 20, respectively.