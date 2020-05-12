Spanish government working on an ‘out-of-court’ refund mechanism to resolve hundreds of thousands of pending airline claims

The Spanish government has confirmed it’s working on an ‘out-of-court’ refund mechanism to resolve 700,000 pending airline consumer complaints.

THE Ministry of Consumer Affairs fears this is the tip of the iceberg, that the end of State of Alarm will lead to a flood of complaints from consumers “whose rights have been affected.”

“During the confinement these complaints have been accumulating and will come to light after the de-escalation process,” said Minister Alberto Garzón.

He estimates 700,000 complaints are pending in the air transport sector, from customers who have not been refunded for cancelled flights, based on data from the State Agency for Air Safety (AESA).

-- Advertisement --

To try to tackle a huge backlog, the government is working on an out-of-court mechanism for airlines to return ticket money to consumers.

Garzón said, in the Congressional Health Committee, that if this figure is extended to other sectors “we are talking about millions of claims.”

He said, the autonomous communities “have neither the capacity nor the resources to process them in an optimal way.”

Garzón confirmed that the Ministry will promote an extra-judicial mechanism, that is binding on the airlines, with the aim of refunding customers for unused tickets.





The Minister pointed out that although airlines and operators have a legal obligation to return the money, “there is no extrajudicial method that favours it”.

He said this means claimants have to go to court and go through a long process, “expensive in terms of time and money,” that puts many off trying.

This could lead, according to Garzón, to “the airlines getting away with it.”