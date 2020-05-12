Spain’s tourism industry faces collapse without €2.05 million per hour British spend

BRITISH holidaymakers reportedly spend a whopping €2.05 million per hour in Spain, but could Coronavirus change this figure in the future?

Britons have been advised that their holidays are cancelled for the foreseeable future, which in return could have catastrophic consequences for the Spanish economy, of which tourism makes up about 13 per cent.

Lead analyst Alexander Goransson and tourist specialist at Euro monitor has previously told news reports that “Tourism expenditure to Spain stood at €55 billion.

“Some €14 billion of that came from the UK – that’s 26 per cent.

“So we are actually the biggest contributor to the Spanish tourist economy.”

Some regular holidaymakers to Spain have already suggested they will not be returning to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca next year, due to the high volume of coronavirus cases.

Tony Williams told the EWN “I have been a regular visitor to Costa del Sol since the 1960s and I can understand the frustrations that the tourism industry will be facing, but I am afraid that if I leave home, I would rather it be somewhere that feels a lot safer, especially at my age.”

Although Spain has complained about drunk Brits in the past, the truth is that the Brits have been the biggest supporters of Spain’s tourism industry for decades, even helping the Costa del Sol to break its all time winter record for 2018-2019, accounting for up to 60 per cent of the 3.2 million tourists during that period.





Each year the sector grows and contributes more billions to the economy, with 14.6 per cent of the country’s GDP.

So far the industry risks losing more than €120 billion as foreign visitors are shut out, last year was the industry’s best on record; this year it is the worst hit sector in one of the worst hit countries in the coronavirus crisis.

Such a contraction would be painful for Spain’s €1.2 trillion economy, despite government plans to help the tourist sector by making it easier for seasonal workers to be included in temporary lay-off schemes. Tourism accounts for 12 per cent of gross domestic product and provides 13 per cent of the country’s jobs.