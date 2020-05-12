Spain’s Malaga on Costa del Sol permits bars & restaurants to extend terraces onto public space in Phase 1 of deescalation to help reactivate hospitality sector

Malaga Town Hall has given bars and restaurants permission to use public spaces to extend their terraces in Phase 1 of deescalation to help reactivate the hospitality sector.

THE agreement has been made thanks to a change in local law, made in association with Malaga’s Hospitality Association (Mahos), which means that bars and restaurants can expand their outside terrace areas with table and chairs allowed onto public areas, with some limitations. Establishments, for example, need to ensure that there is enough space for pedestrians – a distance of at least 2 metres – to allow the public to pass by safely. They must also ensure that no paths/roads or access to other businesses/establishments are blocked.

Hospitality establishments must also ensure that tables on terrace areas are placed two metres apart, helping customers to maintain social distancing. “The number of customers cannot exceed more than 50% of establishment’s terrace capacity,” reminded the Town Hall authorities. “There must also be no more than 10 people united in any one group.”

-- Advertisement --

In the capital of Malaga alone, there are 8,000 bars and restaurants employing some 30,000 staff, representing 9% of the city’s GDP. Today’s announcement has been welcomed by the hospitality industry, which is patiently waiting for Malaga to be given the go ahead to move to Phase 1 of deescalation, so that establishments can finally reopen their businesses to the public.