School kids under lockdown create floral ‘indalo’ good luck symbols in Spain’s Costa Almeria picturesque village Mojacar

LOCKDOWN made it impossible for Mojacar to celebrate its annual ‘Indalo de la Flores’ event in the village’s streets and squares, but local schoolchildren kept the tradition alive from their own homes.

Rey Alabez School pupils made their own symbolic Mojaquero floral creations and created a video so they could share them with the whole municipality.

The project, which was already underway before the confinement began, was readapted by the youngsters’ drawing teacher Lucrecia Parra. The results are a wonderful display of imagination and art.

-- Advertisement --

The 140 12 to 16-year-olds came up with a range of themed ideas, all made with recycled materials.

This was partly due to the difficulties getting hold of materials during lockdown, but was also in line with the school’s policy of instilling an education based on respect for the environment and resources.

Their teacher Lucrecia commented that running this project during the confinement had helped lift the spirits of children’s whole families while forced to remain indoors.

The pupils from both the Rey Alavez and the Bartolome Flores schools have had to adapt to a new routine incorporating distance education, and new technologies have really come into their own to make this possible.





These methods and Mojacar’s ‘home classrooms’ are keeping the important teaching curriculum moving along, Bartolome Flores head teacher Francisco Baraza said.

The council, with the assistance of the Local Police, Civil Protection and Education councillor, has been busy distributing necessary materials to the pupils so that they can keep on top of their school course work during a summer term that is likely to end without them going back to school.

The council said it has been “a huge effort for teachers and the co-ordination of both schools and their heads, representing new challenges and methodologies for the educational community, which includes 28 different nationalities with a variety of language skills.”